

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced $4.5-million in funding for a new $13-million arts centre in downtown Halifax.

Nova Scotia Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine says the province will also contribute $2.79 million, with another $2.9 million coming from the province's Invest Nova Scotia Fund.

The Link Performing Arts Centre project proposes an arts and culture hub at the former World Trade and Convention Centre across from Halifax City Hall and the Grand Parade.

The proposal includes an 1,800-person performance hall, a media production studio, two dance studios, a 160-seat cinema, a creative entrepreneurs centre, a storefront box office and a cafe on Argyle Street.

The Link Performing Arts Society has also asked the city for a $1.3 million investment for the project.

The society says the centre would provide 16 full-time jobs, present over 900 events a year, and numerous opportunities for the employment and promotion of local and visiting artists.