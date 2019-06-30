

One of the oldest buildings in Sydney is long due for repairs, and a fundraising concert is in the works to get the funds.

The St. George’s Anglican Church has been a fixture in Sydney since the 1700’s. The church has stood on Charlotte Street for 230 years, making it almost as old as the city itself, which was founded in 1785.

“In my opinion, it’s the most important historical building in Sydney,” said choir director, Jim McNeil. “It’s the oldest building in Sydney. It was the Garrison Chapel for, actually I guess, when Cape Breton was a colony, which was from 1785 to 1820.”

McNeil is a member of the heritage committee trying to keep the church in good shape. He’s also the director of Coro Cantabile - a local choir made up of 15 women.

The women will soon be teaming up with a B.C. choir for a fundraising concert inside the historic church walls.

“All proceeds of course, actually every cent, proceeds or whatever you want to call it, will be going to St. George’s,” said McNeil.

Work has already begun on the church including fixes to the roof and furnace, as well as the refurbishment of the more than 100-year-old pipe organ.

McNeil says lot’s more still needs to be done including major chimney repairs, more work to the roof, and they hope to install a heat pump.

“Well, I’d say dire straits because when water gets in, bad things happen,” said McNeil.

“It’s loaded with history and I just don’t think we can afford to let these things go. There aren’t enough of them and this one stands apart because it’s the oldest, and plus, it’s a beautiful, peaceful sanctuary.”

The fundraiser concert takes place July 7 at the church in hopes to try and preserve one of the oldest, and most historic buildings in the Maritimes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald