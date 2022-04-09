Fundraiser in support of Ukraine draws hundreds in Saint John
A fundraising fair hosted by the newly formed "Ukrainian Association of Saint John" drew hundreds of people to the Jervis Bay Legion in Saint John, N.B., Saturday afternoon.
“I can’t believe what I see around me,” says Svitlana Goncharova of the group. “Because we were expecting 200 people, and I think we had 400 during the first hour.”
Traditional Ukrainian music, food, crafts, and more were on display, with all donations and proceeds from the event to be used to help the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re going to help people who are actually doing things locally,” says Bogdon Gonchorova. “I know my own friends and my own family who are helping local guys build shelters, providing food, providing sleeping bags, all of that kind of stuff.”
Those of all ages came together for the event Saturday to do what they can to help those back home – that includes eight-year-old Dimitri Boinitski, who drew, and sold copies of a comic he made out of concern for his grandparents in Ukraine.
“I made a comic,” he tells CTV News. “And I really don’t want my grandparents to die, so I wanted to sell it.”
It was also stressed that not only is help needed in the form of donations and supplies to send over to Ukraine, but also that there is a need for housing and other supports for those who are going to be coming to Canada.
“For me personally, it’s my way to do something for my country and for my people,” says Svitlana. “Because it’s a very joyful atmosphere here, but what’s going on right now in Ukraine, it’s heartbreaking.”
Bogdon says Russia underestimated Ukraine but also the level of support that they would be receiving from all over the world, including in the Maritimes.
“So, I’m very thankful for everything you do, and everything to help us,” he says.
For more information about the Ukrainian Association of Saint John and how to donate, click here.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Montreal
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congres several times.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board trustee to introduce new mandatory mask motion
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee says he will be introducing a motion to implement a mask mandate amid record-breaking COVID-19 levels.
-
'I'm so excited to share it with everybody': Olympic medalist Isabelle Weidemann welcomed home to Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson declared Saturday "Isabelle Weidemann Day" in honour of the three-time Olympic medalist and flag bearer at the Winter Games.
-
Calls for mandatory masks in stores, schools and Pat King still 'shopping' for a lawyer: Top stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Vancouver
-
Stolen B.C. search and rescue truck recovered, team says
A truck stolen from a search and rescue team in Williams Lake, B.C. last weekend has been found, but it could still be some time before it returns to service.
-
B.C. film, television workers one step closer to striking
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has voted in favour of a strike mandate, the latest development in a year-long negotiation.
-
Court rejects B.C. mink farmers' bid to allow breeding to continue while case proceeds
Fur farmers challenging B.C.'s phase-out of the province's mink industry have been denied a request for interim relief while their court case proceeds.
Regina
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' log
The otter had become trapped in a nearly empty pool at the beach house the family was renting for a reunion.
-
Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programs
In the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Victoria, police say
A man who was wanted Canada-wide and believed to be in Victoria has been arrested, local police said Friday.