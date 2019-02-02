

LOWER SACKVILLE, NS -- A Go-fund-me page for one of the victims of a bizarre series of events that ended with a man driving a truck into a gas station Thursday evening, has reached unexpected heights.

Police say is was around 5 p.m. when they received a call about a car driving erratically down the wrong side of the highway eventually driving through an Irving gas station on Sackville Road, injuring two people.

A 21-year-old identified as Dylan by his family, was working behind the counter when the accident happened.

Samantha Nickerson’s mother-in-law, Helen Colborne, is a co-worker of Dylan’s, so she decided to start a fundraiser on his behalf.

“He has a broken femur, he had a torn liver, a bunch of facial fractures, He has a broken ankle. The list is just going on and it seems as though they're finding more things. He went through a four and a half hour surgery that night, and he's in stable condition now, he’s resting,” said Nickerson.

Colborne had taken the day off, and she says she’s still shaken at what could have been.

“I know it's silly to say, but he's so young. Maybe it should have been me,” said Colborne.

Nickerson started the fundraiser with a goal of raising $200 for him; instead it’s reached more than $4,000 in just two days.

She says it’s just one more miracle in this strange tale.

“I think it's amazing that he's alive. If you look at the building that also went through him” she said.

The driver of the vehicle was 38-year-old David Raymond Farrell. RCMP say he failed a roadside drug test, and is facing charges of robbery, uttering threats, and mischief endangering life.

He made his first appearance in court on Friday, and will be back in Dartmouth court on Thursday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.