Fundy Quay project underway at Saint John waterfront
A large section of the uptown Saint John waterfront has become a construction zone, with site preparation work for both, private and public portions of the high-profile Fundy Quay project taking place.
"The sea wall construction is well underway, it’s approximately 75-percent complete, slightly ahead of schedule," says Brent McGovern, the city’s commissioner of utilities and infrastructure for the City of Saint John.
"We also have the demolition work that’s also underway and slightly ahead of schedule."
The project by the Fundy Harbour Group is a mixed-use development that will see the construction of five buildings, which will include over 600 residential units.
The director of growth for Envision Saint John, Jeffrey Cyr, says that residents and visitors could soon see construction on a 16-storey building in the southeast corner of the Fundy Quay site.
"With commercial on the ground floor, parking towards the centre of the building," says Cyr. "That project is anticipated to begin when we turn the site over to [the developer] and that’s scheduled for July of this year."
Happening alongside the Fundy Quay project is the city’s redesign of Market Slip. The transformation will include added greenery space, an amphitheater, enhanced performance stage, and a feature called the Tidal Steps.
McGovern says a tender for the design work for the public space will be released for bidding over the next month.
The city says as well that an interim patio season will be taking place starting in June and extending to the fall.
Restaurant owner, Corey McGill, says the construction has had an impact on his business, and they’ve been working to get the word out that they are open.
"We are still operating and that we are looking forward to operating our temporary patios for this season," says McGill.
"The big thing for our end is we’re pretty excited for this transformation down on the boardwalk, it’s been coming for a long time."
The public spaces at Market Slip are anticipated to be completed in 2023.
The Fundy Quay project is expected to be an eight to 10 year process for full build out.
