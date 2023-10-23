Fundy Trail Parkway ends strong season on the cusp of new management

The Fundy Trail Parkway in New Brunswick is expecting to mark its third best season in visitor numbers, ahead of a scheduled change in management before the end of the year.

The parkway’s season will officially end on Sunday Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.

Nancy Lockerbie, executive director at the Fundy Trail Parkway, says nearly 70,000 people visited the park this season (beginning with the Victoria Day long weekend).

“We had our strongest August ever, in the history of the park,” says Lockerbie, noting the month recorded nearly 20,000 visitors.

After years of traditionally ending each season on Thanksgiving Monday, the parkway has extended its fall operations in recent years. Lockerbie says cruise ship passengers and continuous fall colours has motivated extended seasons, as of late.

PROVINCIAL MANAGEMENT BEGINS IN DECEMBER

In July, the Fundy Trail Development Authority Board and provincial government announced a pending transition in parkway management.

The handover in management to the provincial government is scheduled to happen on Dec. 19.

The non-profit Fundy Trail Development Authority Board has been operating the parkway since it officially opened in 1998.

“We’ve been in business for 25 years, this sets us up for the next 25 years,” says Andrew Dixon, board chairman. “Myself, our board of directors, in conjunction with the province, we’ve had so many discussions about what the essence of the parkway is, what it can be, and where it needs to go.”

Dixon says the provincial government will carry on several initiatives already underway by current employees, who will be required to reapply for positions next year if they so choose.

“We’re very, very conscious of ensuring that all of our current staff have every opportunity to apply for those positions and secure them, but they do need to go through that process,” says Dixon. “We’ve had resume writing and application workshops to make sure they’re aware. We’re going to be communicating dates in conjunction with the province when the jobs get posted.”

EXPANSION OF FOOD AND OVERNIGHT SERVICES

The provincial government already owns the Fundy Trail Parkway property, along with buildings within it. Dixon says the purchase of any parkway assets by the provincial government could include maintenance vehicles and tools.

Previously, the Department of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture has mentioned future possibilities at the parkway including an expansion of food and overnight services.

In 2021, a connector road opened adjacent to the parkway’s eastern entrance, linking the site to Alma and Fundy National Park.

A new two-lane covered bridge opened last year near the parkway’s western entrance, easing traffic congestion in St. Martins.

The New Brunswick government currently operates 11 provincial parks, including: The Anchorage, Herring Cove, Hopewell Rocks, Mactaquac, Mount Carleton, Murray Beach, New River Beach, North Lake, Parlee Beach, République, and Sugarloaf.

