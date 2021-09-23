HALIFAX -- A funeral home in Hampton, N.B. was extensively damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

In a statement, Reid Funeral Home owner Dyson Regular said while the extent of the damage has not been determined, "there was no harm to anyone resting at the facility."

"In addition, urns stored on the premises awaiting burial were rescued. No one resides in the building."

Records of services preplanned with Reid’s are stored electronically and are safe, says the release.

The funeral home says anyone requiring services in the coming days will be cared for as the business also operates facilities in two nearby communities.