GLACE BAY, N.S. -- To be determined at a later date is a familiar phrase in obituary postings in Nova Scotia.

Some funeral homes in the province say they have a long list of memorial services on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It's making it harder for families to grieve the traditional way.

V.J. McGillivray Funeral Home in Glace Bay is used to hosting large gatherings, but lately their doors are closed and services scaled back.

"We probably have 20 to 25 funerals that will have to take place in the future," said the funeral home's owner, Kenny McGillivray.

McGillivray has been in the funeral business for more than 30 years and has never experienced anything like this.

He says all they can do is take it one day at a time -- as Nova Scotia's state of emergency measures prohibit gatherings more than five people.

"The death rate is not going down," McGillivray said. "People are still going to die, whether there is a virus here or not. So you have people dying from the virus and people who were going to die anyway. So it's new territory."

It's also new territory for fellow funeral home owner Trevor Tracey. He says they're not able to comfort families the way they once did.

"When they come through the door they're expecting us to reach out and give them that hug or go to their home for a cup of tea, and that's just not an option right now," Tracey says.

There are more options in New Brunswick, where gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed – social distancing -- and small in-person religious services like funerals can take place.

"The families that we are serving definitely think of others as well and know we might end up doing three or four funerals a day to make this happen," Tracey said. "We don't have a choice.

McGillivray says COVID-19 has actually made people want traditional funerals more so than ever.

"Maybe people that didn't want something before realize 'I do need something,' but when that choice is taken away, it makes things different," he said.

These are all big changes in an industry where things have always been so much the same.