METEPENAGIAG, N.B. -- A funeral will be held today for Rodney Levi, the 48-year-old Indigenous man from eastern New Brunswick who was shot by an RCMP officer during a barbecue last Friday.

The private family service will be held at the St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, west of Miramichi.

The RCMP say officers were dispatched to a home near the First Nation on June 12 after someone complained about an "unwanted person."

The deadly shooting marked the second time in just over a week that police had killed an Indigenous person in New Brunswick, prompting protests and calls for an inquiry.

Chantel Moore was fatally shot on June 4, after an officer from the Edmundston Police Department was sent to her home to conduct a "wellness check."

Quebec's independent police watchdog agency is investigating the killings because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

