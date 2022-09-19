Fungi take spotlight at first-ever festival in Annapolis Valley

The mighty mushroom is being acknowledged not only as a delicious ingredient, but for its role in nature and medicine at a new festival in the Annapolis Valley this fall.

Megan Giffen is organizing Nova Scotia’s first-ever fungi festival to celebrate the mushroom -- a subject she says is largely misunderstood.

“Mushrooms are their own kingdom, so there’s this mystery around them,” Giffen explained. “They’re not part of plants, they’re not part of animals, so people don’t really understand them.”

Giffen teaches people how to cultivate their own mushrooms through her business, Unseen World.

By turning a liquid mushroom culture into a substance called mycelium, she sells pre-inoculated sustainably harvested logs, which will grow different varieties such as grey dove, oyster and turkey-tail mushrooms.

“They’ll keep growing for years and years,” Giffen said.

Giffen felt compelled to celebrate the humble mushroom by bringing together a network of experts and enthusiasts to educate others on the fungi kingdom and their many benefits.

“We have herbalists, therapists, cultivators, foragers, and chefs all coming together to share their knowledge in person,” said Giffen.

Fiona Lewis, owner of Molotov Cuisine, is one of the chefs hosting a workshop at the festival.

“You can do sweet and you can do savoury with mushrooms,” said Lewis. “They fill you up with wholesomeness.”

Lewis is planning to teach festival-goers how to incorporate mushrooms in desserts.

“People really don’t know how to use mushrooms in desserts but it’s actually quite delicious,” she said. “You can really meld your flavours to bring out the amazing qualities of a dark chocolate with a porcini mushroom.”

The festival takes place on Oct. 16 at Annapolis Seeds in Nictaux, N.S.

Visit the festival’s website for more information.