An organization aimed at preventing violent crime in the Halifax area is now fighting for its future.

Ceasefire Halifax has been working to eliminate violent behavior in several African Nova Scotian communities since 2012, but their funding from the federal government will run out on Sunday.

The program’s manager Mel Lucas says the initiative was created in response to multiple shootings in Halifax in 2011.

"Everybody deserves to feel safe in their communities, feel safe allowing their little ones to go out for walks or play with their friends,” says Lucas.

The program works with young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to identify and intervene in possible violent conflicts.

Ceasefire originally started in Chicago in 2000, following the cure violence health model, which considers violence to be an epidemic and public health concern.

Lucas says he’s seen the program make a difference in preventing violence in the Halifax area over the years.

"Our staff have actually completed about 200 conflict mediations, so that's mediations where they've actually gotten between individuals, gotten between groups, plus and 60 to 70 per cent of those mediations involve individuals who are carrying weapons of some sort.”

For the last five years, the program had been operating on $2 million in federal funding from Public Safety Canada. Lucas says the funding runs out Dec. 31 and Ceasefire may have to cease operations.

The province has stepped in to provide bridge funding for the group until the end of March, while Ceasefire searches for other options.

Earlier in the month, Lucas presented a request for funding to the Halifax Police Commission.

Chair of the HRM board of police commissioners, Steve Craig says the board makes recommendations to council on the policing budget and crime prevention falls under the business unit of Halifax Regional Police.

Craig says he hopes that a staff report will be ready by February, at which time council will debate the options.

"Broadly speaking, anyone in society who can safely and non-recklessly intervene and offer a kind word, or suggestion or an alternative, I think does good for our whole society,” says Craig.

Lucas says for now Ceasefire is exploring all options, but remains hopeful they will find funding.

"I believe that the potential funders, the communities will realize that we can continue to do that, and if we're not around, who is going to?"

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.