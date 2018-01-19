Featured
Gallant says no to byelection in advance of general election in September
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant waits for the start of the Meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 7:08PM AST
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's premier won't call a by-election in a northern riding, saying it doesn't make sense with a general election scheduled for September.
Brian Gallant says a byelection in Campbellton-Dalhousie would cost over $150,000.
The seat has been vacant since Dec. 1, when former MLA Donald Arseneault left to take a job with a union association in Ottawa.
Gallant says two MLAs from neighbouring ridings will spend one day per week in Campbellton-Dalhousie to make sure that any concerns from residents are heard.
He said his Liberal party will also open an office there, and the government caucus will hold a retreat in the riding.
Gallant said the chief electoral officer will be directed to issue a writ of election on August 23 for all ridings for a general election in September 24.
He said while there can be circumstances, such as a non-confidence vote, that could force an earlier election, he has no plans to take New Brunswickers to the polls early.