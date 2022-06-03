Garden Guide: Where should you plant beautiful blooms in your garden?

Warmer temperatures mean more people are spending time outdoors and working on their gardens, but trying to figure out what to plant, and where, can be tricky.

CTV News at 5’s Maria Panapolis recently joined Emily Tregunno from Halifax Seed in her yard to get some advice.

THE RIGHT TYPE OF FLOWERS

At this point in the season, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on overnight temperatures and start some patio and container gardens.

Emily says they are easy to do but, in order to be successful, you have to choose the right types of flowers.

Annual flowers will produce flowers all through the season. You’ll have beautiful blooms – as long as you put the right plant in the right spot.

LOCATION

If your porch or deck is very shady, like Emily’s north-facing porch, and you don’t get a lot of sun, you’ll need to choose a very different variety – like the bacopa and impatiens.

Then, in the sunnier part of your yard, you can do something different.

Emily used flowers like petunias and dahlias, and other kinds of filler plants, to add pops of colour. She says those plants will do well in the full sun.

REPELLING PESTS

If you have a lot of insects and pests, you may be wondering: What will repel things from my yard?

Emily suggests anything that has a lemon scent, as well as lavender. She uses lavender plants, like munstead lavender, and made a hedge in her backyard, which faces a wooded area.

Not only are those plants beautiful, she says they smell good too.

Other recommended plants include: scented geranium that deter mosquitos, lemongrass, and lemon verbena.

Mint and peppermint are also great at deterring insects. You’ll need to plant these in their own container, and not in the ground, because they are highly invasive.

DEADHEADING

What if your flowers look a little worse for wear?

Emily says find where the bud is attached to the flower and simply pull it off and throw it away.

Deadheading annual flowers will help produce more blooms and keep your garden looking beautiful all season long.