Gas leak prompts evacuation, street closure in Dartmouth

Residents of a small street in Dartmouth, N.S., were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a gas leak.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the incident happened on Linden Lea after construction workers in the area hit a gas main measuring an inch and a half.

Heritage Gas shut off the gas line in order to complete repairs.

Residents of Linden Lea had to be evacuated due to the leak. Halifax Fire said some residents were assessed by paramedics, but no one was sent to hospital.

At 12 p.m., Halifax Regional Police asked people to avoid the area while a section of nearby Pleasant Street was closed.

The street reopened 30 minutes later.