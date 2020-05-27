HALIFAX -- Some residents in Saint John, N.B., were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday due to a natural gas leak in the Champlain Heights area.

Police officers, firefighters and Liberty Gas employees were called to the area around Ian Street after a construction crew accidentally cut into a natural gas line.

Fire officials say a small amount of gas was released and quickly dissipated.

Some streets in the area were closed, including Champlain Drive and Ian Street.

About a dozen homes were evacuated for over an hour while the leak was found and repairs got underway.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

No one was injured.