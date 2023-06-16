Gas prices are down across the Maritimes

Drivers across the Maritimes will pay slightly less for gas Friday.

NOVA SCOTIA

In mainland Nova Scotia, gas is down 1.6 cents to a minimum price of 151.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now also paying a cent less, with a minimum price of 153.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel is also slightly down, the minimum price is now 136.3 cents per litre in the Halifax area and the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 138.2 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, gas costs decreased by four cents, the minimum price is now 161 cents per litre.

Diesel on the island is also down, the minimum price is now 154.1 cents, down three cents from last week.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, gas is down 0.7 cents, the maximum price is now 163.9 cents per litre.

Diesel is also down by 0.6 cents, the maximum price is now 158 cents a litre.