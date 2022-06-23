Gas prices down in New Brunswick, diesel up

The price of gasoline went down in New Brunswick Thursday, but the price of diesel has gone up.

Regular self-serve dropped by 9.6 cents a litre, the maximum price is now 209.6 a litre.

Diesel rose 13.3 cents, the maximum price is now 237.8 a litre.

It was a similar scenario last week in the province, when the price of gas went down and diesel went up.

Earlier this week in Nova Scotia, the price of gas also went down after the province’s Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invoked the interrupter clause.

Prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island are set to be adjusted Friday.