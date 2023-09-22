Gas prices down in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., up in New Brunswick

For a second time this week, the cost of regular gas in Nova Scotia has dropped.

The new minimum price of gas in the Halifax area is 175.2 cents per litre, after dropping by five cents overnight Thursday and then falling another eight cents Friday.

Diesel is down by about one cent, for a new minimum price of 210.1 cents per litre.

In Prince Edward Island, the price of gas fell by about nine cents for a new minimum price of 181.6 cents per litre.

The cost of diesel is unchanged Friday, sitting at 212.1 cents per litre on the island.

In New Brunswick, gas prices are up Friday.

The cost of regular gas rose by over four cents, for a new maximum price of 189.2 per litre.

The cost of diesel in New Brunswick is largely unchanged, decreasing by just two-tenths of a cent, for a new maximum price of 214.9 per litre.