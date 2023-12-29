Gas prices down slightly in the Maritimes

The price of gas decreased slightly overnight in all three Maritime provinces, the last scheduled adjustment of the year.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 1.5 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 152.7 cents per litre.

Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 154.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased 2.2 cents overnight, bringing the minimum price to 186.3 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 188.2 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.2 cents. The new minimum price is now 155.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased 3.4 cents, bringing the minimum price to 193.7 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.3 cents. The new maximum price is 155.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.1 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 197.6 cents per litre.