Gas prices drop across the Maritimes

The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline has decreased by 2.4 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 158.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price is 160.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 6.3 cents. The minimum price is now 192.2 cents per litre.

The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 194.2 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. decreased by 2.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 160.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.1 cents on the island. The minimum price is now 202.9 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.5 cents. The new maximum price is 158.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 4 cents. The maximum price is now 203.2 cents per litre.