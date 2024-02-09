ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Gas prices drop across the Maritimes

    A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
    Share

    The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline has decreased by 2.4 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 158.0 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price is 160.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices decreased by 6.3 cents. The minimum price is now 192.2 cents per litre.

    The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 194.2 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. decreased by 2.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 160.5 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 1.1 cents on the island. The minimum price is now 202.9 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.5 cents. The new maximum price is 158.4 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 4 cents. The maximum price is now 203.2 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News