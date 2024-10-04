Gas prices drop in N.S., N.B., no change on P.E.I.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick dropped slightly overnight, while prices on Prince Edward Island didn’t change for the second week in a row.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area decreased by 0.9 cents. The new minimum price is 150.2 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular-self serve gasoline is now 152.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 0.7 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 159.7 cents per litre.

The minimum price of diesel in Cape Breton is now 161.7 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the minimum price of regular self-serve remains 159.2 cents per litre.

The minimum price of diesel on the island increased by 4.1 cents to 169.2 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.3 cents overnight, bringing the maximum price to 154.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by two cents. The new maximum price is 164.7 cents per litre.