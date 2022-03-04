Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility

How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider

As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.

Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?

Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.

