Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 3.7 cents a litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 153.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 155.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 2 cents in the province. The new minimum price is 171.2 cents per litre in Zone 1. The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 173.1 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 3.4 cents. Motorists in the province are paying a minimum price of 156.9 cents per litre.

The price of diesel in Prince Edward Island fell by 1.2 cents per litre. Islanders are now paying 179.5 cents per litre of diesel.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 3.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 157.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 2.4 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is now 176.0 cents per litre.