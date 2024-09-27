Gas prices go down in Nova Scotia, increase in New Brunswick

ATLANTIC
    Gas prices went down in Nova Scotia, increased in New Brunswick and stayed the same on Prince Edward Island on Friday.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area went down 1.5 cents. The new minimum price is 151.1 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular-self serve is now 153.1 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices in the Halifax area increased by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 159.0 cents per litre.

    The new price of diesel is 161.0 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    There was no change to the price of regular self-serve gasoline or diesel on Prince Edward Island.

    The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is 159.2 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of diesel remains 165.1 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick increased by 2.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 156.6 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel is up 1.5 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is 162.7 cents per litre.

