Gas prices hit all-time highs in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Gas prices have hit record highs in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. following increases overnight Friday.

The price of diesel also went up in both provinces.

In Halifax (Zone 1), gas jumped by seven cents to a new minimum price of 215 a litre and a new maximum price of 217.5 cents per litre.

The highest prices are in Cape Breton, where motorists are paying between 217 and 219.5 cents per litre.

The price of diesel also increased by 5.6 cents, with the minimum price now sitting at 212.7 cents per litre.

On Prince Edward Island, gas increased by 5.7 cents to a minimum price of 218.7 cents a litre.

The price of diesel in the province also increased by 5.7 cents. The minimum price is now 228.6 cents per litre.

In New Brunswick Thursday, the price of gas also hit a record high, after regular self-serve jumped 8.3 cents to a maximum of 219.6 cents a litre.

The price of diesel increased by 4.3 cents a litre. The maximum price is now 227.3 cents per litre.

In that province’s legislature, the official opposition Liberals have advocated for a reduction of 10.87 cents per litre -- a portion of the provincial gas tax -- for months.

“New Brunswick today woke up trying to fill their vehicles to go to work and they can’t afford it,” said Liberal leader Roger Melanson during Question Period Thursday morning.

“They can’t afford it, premier … if these New Brunswickers don’t get help, they won’t be around for long-term solutions … Reduce the provincial gasoline tax right now.”

Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday that’s “very difficult to do” while still maintaining programs and services.

In Nova Scotia, there are calls for the provincial government to expedite a $15 minimum wage to help residents with the rising costs of food and gas.

However, Premier Tim Houston said Thursday that his government is not considering fast-tracking an increase in minimum wage at this time.