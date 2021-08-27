Advertisement
Gas prices hold steady in N.S., P.E.I., drop in N.B.
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers will be saving at the pumps this week as the prices of regular self-serve and diesel dropped, while prices stayed steady in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 4.1 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.365.
Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 2.9 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.335.
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve remained at a minimum price of $1.317 per litre in the Halifax area.
Diesel also remained at a minimum price of $1.207 per litre in the Halifax area.
The price of regular self-serve also didn't change in P.E.I., staying at the minimum price of $1.340 per litre.
Diesel prices in P.E.I. remains at a minimum price of $1.319.