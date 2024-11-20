Gas prices in N.B. may drop if new legislative amendments are approved

New Brunswickers may pay less for gas soon if new amendments introduced in the legislature Wednesday are approved.

The amendments to the Petroleum Products Pricing Act would remove the cost of the carbon adjuster from the price of gasoline and diesel if approved. The change, which government committed to as part of its affordability measures, would take effect when the bill receives royal assent in mid-December.

“As promised, we are taking immediate action to address the affordability challenges facing New Brunswickers,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister René Legacy, who is also the minister responsible for energy.

“Removing the cost of carbon adjuster, along with other measures like a rent cap and removing the equivalent of the provincial sales tax on electricity bills, are all aimed at making life more affordable here in our province.”

The province estimates removing the carbon adjuster would save commuters about four cents per litre at the pumps.

The provincial government says not only would commuters benefit, but businesses, local government and organizations with large transportation costs would also benefit from the amendments.

