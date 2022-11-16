Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
On P.E.I., the new minimum price for regular self-serve gasoline is 172.7 cents per litre, which is down just over eight cents a litre.
Diesel prices also fell nearly 12 cents a litre on the island. As of Wednesday, the minimum price is 285.5 cents per litre.
In New Brunswick, gasoline prices were down about nine cents a litre, bringing the new maximum price to 180.7 cents per litre.
Diesel prices in New Brunswick did not change. The maximum price sits at 271.6 cents per litre as of Wednesday.
Prices for regular self-serve gasoline dropped Tuesday in Nova Scotia.
In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the minimum price is now 173.4 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.4 cents per litre.
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia remained the same. As of Tuesday, the minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 was 261.9 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 263.9 cents per litre.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Chinese premier Xi complains to Trudeau over media
Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about media reporting on their communications.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
Trudeau extends Ukraine military training, urges caution after Poland missile deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending Canada's training mission of Ukrainian soldiers.
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn't Russian attack
Poland said Wednesday there is 'absolutely no indication' that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbour Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.
Canada, others hold joint naval drills amid China concerns
U.S., Japanese, Australian and Canadian warships are currently staging extensive joint drills in Japanese and international waters, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers' union to provide update on negotiations Wednesday
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers will provide an update on its negotiations with the provincial government Wednesday.
-
Drivers advised to use caution on morning commute as Toronto continues cleanup from first snowfall
Drivers are being advised to leave themselves some extra time to get around this morning as cleanup from Toronto’s first significant snowfall of the season continues.
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
Calgary
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
-
Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene
RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Sean Chu's deputy mayor duties removed; Gondek says he photographed her licence plate
Calgary city council has removed Coun. Sean Chu from his deputy mayor duties and has forwarded a Calgary Police Commission report to the province to ask the premier whether her government can take further action to remove the Ward 4 representative.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
London
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
-
Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
-
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Huron County
Life-threatening injuries are reported following a crash in Huron County on Tuesday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to the two0vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line just south of Lucknow.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
Shoppers warned to watch for fake Manitobah Mukluks sites
Manitobah Mukluks is warning customers to watch for fake websites selling their products.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa
Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home price
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Vancouver
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reduction
Users of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
Regina
-
Here's what Grey Cup Festival events are happening today
The 109th Grey Cup game is drawing near but there is also a full schedule of events leading up to the big game taking place in Regina and around Saskatchewan.
-
Argos and Bombers touchdown at YQR
The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially made their arrival in Regina on Tuesday evening ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'A big moment': Regina high school athlete commits to Division I basketball team
A Grade 12 student in Regina is making strides in the world of basketball.
Vancouver Island
-
Anniversary of Vancouver Island's floods of the century arrives
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the atmospheric river that tore chunks from the Malahat Highway, stranding many motorists, and prompting repairs that won't be finished until next spring.
-
Langford couple still rebuilding after massive damage to home during last year's floods
One year ago, Jeff and Cheryl Morrow were enjoying an evening at home when they heard a disturbing noise in the their backyard. When the couple came out of the house to investigate, they found that their backyard was gone. It had slid into Millstream Creek.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.