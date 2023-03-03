Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces

The price of gas and diesel went up overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.9 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 149.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 151.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up by 4.2 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 172.7 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 174.6 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.4 cents.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 161.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 4.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 200.3 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 0.8 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 159.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also increased by three cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 193.3 cents per litre.