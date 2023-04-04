Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked

Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invoked its interrupter clause.

NSUARB said the change was necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of gasoline.

In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the price of regular self-serve increased by 7.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price up to 161.7.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 163.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices in the province did not change. As of Tuesday, the minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 was 163.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 165.1 cents per litre.