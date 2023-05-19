Gas prices increase in the Maritimes ahead of long weekend

The price of gas increased slightly in all three Maritime provinces overnight ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.7 cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 149.5 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 151.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased by 1.8 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 137.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 139.7 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.2 cents.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 159.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price is still 159.5 cents.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 1.5 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 160.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 1.2 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 158.6 cents per litre.