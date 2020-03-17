HALIFAX -- Gas prices have plummeted again in Nova Scotia after the Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause.

The price of regular self-serve dropped by 9.7 cents per litre to a new minimum price of 79.4 cents per litre in the Halifax area.

This is the second time the Utility and Review Board has invoked the interrupter clause this month. Last week, the price of gas dropped by 10.6 cents, bringing prices below $1.

The UARB says it monitors the markets daily and the interrupter clause is used when there is a sudden and significant spike in petroleum product prices. It can set a new price for gasoline at any time.

Crude oil prices have dropped to their lowest level in four years. Demand for oil is dropping dramatically around the globe as businesses close and travel is brought almost to a standstill due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, while supply is potentially increasing because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“The reality is, this is a reflection of demand destruction, not just in North America, but globally, and it looks like oil has nowhere to go,” Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Ottawa during an interview Tuesday morning.

“Relatively speaking, it is a reflection of just how serious this situation is, and of course there is no bottom yet on a lot of these commodity prices, most notably oil, where there’s really no demand for it anywhere in the world.”

The latest adjustment does not affect the price of diesel, which still sits at a minimum price of 90.5 cents per litre.