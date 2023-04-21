Gaultois staying put: Resettlement vote falls short in tiny Newfoundland town

The residents of Gaultois, a tiny town along Newfoundland's southern coast shown in this handout photo, are considering whether or not to resettle through the provincial government's community relocation program. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Gaultois Inn) The residents of Gaultois, a tiny town along Newfoundland's southern coast shown in this handout photo, are considering whether or not to resettle through the provincial government's community relocation program. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Gaultois Inn)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island