It was a special day at the George Dixon centre in the north end of Halifax.

A giant portrait that honours Africville's George Dixon was unveiled on the side of the community centre that bears his name.

He was the first black world boxing champion and was recently ranked as the sixth greatest Nova Scotia athlete of all time. When he first stepped into the professional ring, he was just a little over five-foot-three and weighed 87 pounds.

The portrait's provided by the Department of African Nova Scotian Affairs along with the city of Halifax as a way to honour and celebrated his importance in the community.