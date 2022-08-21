Georgia man, 81, dies after cycling in N.S.: police

Police in Digby County are investigating what led to the death of an 81-year-old man from Georgia.

Around 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Digby RCMP responded to a report of an injured cyclist who had been found laying on Lansdowne Road.

Police say the cyclist, an 81-year-old man from Savannah, Georgia, was treated by paramedics and later died in Digby General Hospital.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation of the scene. A press release from Digby RCMP noted that there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.

According to police, their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.