Georgia man, 81, dies after cycling in N.S.: police
Police in Digby County are investigating what led to the death of an 81-year-old man from Georgia.
Around 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Digby RCMP responded to a report of an injured cyclist who had been found laying on Lansdowne Road.
Police say the cyclist, an 81-year-old man from Savannah, Georgia, was treated by paramedics and later died in Digby General Hospital.
Officers conducted a preliminary investigation of the scene. A press release from Digby RCMP noted that there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.
According to police, their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is part of Canada': Sustainability researcher says investment in Nunavut lags behind provinces
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region’s territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Toronto
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Calgary
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Montreal
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
Edmonton
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING | Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
London
Collision outside of Aylmer, Saturday
Although there is little information at this time, a crash investigation continues south of Aylmer
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
Winnipeg
'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
-
Three Winnipeg men face drug and weapons charges after police conducted a "high-risk traffic stop" in Fort Garry Saturday.
-
Ottawa
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
-
Families are looking for answers on how to best protect their children from COVID-19, as they get ready to return to the classroom.
-
Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week
Saskatoon
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
-
-
Vancouver
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Regina
-
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.
Vancouver Island
Missing Victoria man last heard from 2 weeks ago, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help locating a missing man last heard from two weeks ago.
-
A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.
-
