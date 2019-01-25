

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- He tracked down criminals, protected presidents and royalty, and entertained thousands.

Halifax police said Friday that Steeler, a German shepherd, has retired "after an illustrious eight-year career."

Steeler served with his handler, Const. Phil MacDonald, as a general service dog with a speciality in explosive detection.

Police say he tracked and apprehended more than 200 suspects, screened venues for concerts, sports events and appearances by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President George W. Bush and members of the Royal Family.

He also spent four years as a performer -- at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

Steeler was formally sworn-in and received his constable badge after joining the Halifax force in 2010 as a 10-month-old puppy from Jessen, Germany.

He had been "semi-retired" for about a year as MacDonald's new service dog, Morgan, was trained.

Steeler will continue to live with MacDonald and Morgan in retirement.

"Steeler and his handler ... have shown great dedication, commitment and teamwork while serving our community," said Halifax police Chief Jean-Michel Blais, who is also retiring this year.