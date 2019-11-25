SYDNEY -- They say everyone loves a parade, but it seems not everyone loved the Sydney Santa Claus parade on the weekend.

It's an event that's supposed to get people in the festive spirit, but it left some concerned about other holiday parades, and wondering about the future of parades in general.

Trevor Quinlan and his Coats For Kids has been a staple in the Sydney Santa Claus parade for more than two decades now.

"We didn't do as well as we did in previous years," said Quinlan.

The campaign was started by Quinlan and his father, but in 2005 Kevin Quinlan was killed in a workplace accident.

Ever since, Quinlan carried on the tradition in his memory, but this year, Quinlan says the smaller Sydney parade affected his end result.

"This year, I would say was substantially decreased compared to other years," Quinlan said.

Cape Breton Regional Coun. Jim MacLeod said "a parade doesn't interest me. If I was interested, I would be there."

Hundreds of other people were interested though -- and many left disappointed with the end result.

The Sydney parade on Saturday lasted about 10 minutes from start to finish.

Many vented their frustrations online.

MacLeod was one of the six councillors who voted to ban nighttime parades, in part due to safety concerns after the tragic death of a little girl at last year's Christmas parade in Yarmouth.

"We have to realize if you're going to criticize, do something about it, rather than just sit and criticize because the parade was Saturday," MacLeod said. "Get over it. I did."

"I feel our floats will be diminished," said Chief John Chant of the Glace Bay Fire Department.

With just four days to go before Santa visits Glace Bay on Saturday, Chant is worried the turnout will be a lot smaller compared to previous years.

He says a long list of new rules, and the quick decision by council to turn the lights out, has killed the Christmas spirit.

"You bring your family out and stand on the side of the road on a cold evening, or sorry, cold afternoon now," Chant said. "You're waiting for this parade to go by and hoping that you get a 25-minute parade in past we done that."

Chant is hoping the support will be there this time around despite the controversy.

A meeting will be held Tuesday night at the Glace Bay Fire Hall for anyone who wants to participate in the parade. Chant says, in previous years, he didn't have to worry about having enough floats. His concern this year is he might be able to count them all on one hand.