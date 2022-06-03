Getting his life back: IWK patient shares struggles with eating disorder ahead of telethon

The 38th annual IWK Telethon for Children kicks off on CTV Atlantic this weekend. The IWK Health Centre’s largest annual fundraiser begins with a two-hour musical special beginning Saturday at 7 p.m., leading into the telethon broadcast Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the highlights of each telethon weekend is the touching and inspiring stories about children and families who have been helped by IWK health-care workers.

One child sharing his story this year is Roman Sawa of Enfield, N.S. When the 12-year-old began exercising during the pandemic, his parents thought the physical activity was a good outlet for him. However, it soon escalated into a very scary situation when he stopped eating.

Roman’s parents say they always knew he was a bit self-conscious about his weight.

“He started to tell us about classmates talking a lot about the lunches that he brought to school,” says Roman’s mom, Michele Brake. “He wanted to start exercising.”

“I use to go for a 4K run in the morning and then a 5K run in the afternoon. And then a two-hour workout after lunch, then an hour in the garage boxing,” says Roman. “So that’s, like, a lot of working out for an 11-year-old.”

His mom says she noticed his passions for sports and music started to fade.

“He stopped singing. He became a much sadder person and we could tell that his reality was different than our reality.”

Roman’s behaviour changes soon included eating.

“Then it came down to him hiding food,” says his dad, Ted Sawa. “I’d give him a meal and when I’d turn around he was putting food in his socks. So we knew that this was really, really serious.”

Roman lost between 30 and 40 pounds.

“We were having a meal with my therapist on Zoom, so she could see how I’m doing, and I wouldn’t even touch it,” he says. “Later that night, we spent about 11 hours in the ER.”

It was there that Roman learned he had anorexia nervosa and his body was malnourished. He had to sit in a wheelchair because he wasn’t taking in enough calories. He then was admitted to the IWK’s Garron Centre for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, where he received life-saving treatment and care. He was at the centre for a total of 10 weeks and was discharged last August.

“Roman for the longest time didn’t think he had anorexia and for probably half his time in there refused to acknowledge that he even had an issue,” says Michele.

“I think the first week I kind of thought if I had good behaviour, if I eat, I’m gonna get home and then I can go back to working out and not eating again,” says Roman.

Then, Roman says he started to see things differently, thanks to the IWK care team.

“They knew anorexia so well and could explain to us how it was impacting Roman and why it was changing him,” says Michele.

“I guess my journey was just finding out that there were good people in the world,” says Roman. “And then I was kind of like, ‘if I eat, people will still like me and appreciate me.’ That’s what kind of clicked for me.”

Roman wasn’t alone in his eating-disorder struggles.

“During the pandemic, we’ve actually seen a dramatic increase in the number of youth that present with eating disorders and traditionally we think of eating disorders as involving females, but more and more we are seeing young males affected, and even at earlier ages,” says Dr. Jonathan Brake, an acute care physician at the Garron Centre.

“We tend to refer to the eating disorder as bully, or a monster, and so it helps all of us to sort of separate the disorder from the patient. And then we really need to focus our energy on helping the patient fight the bully.”

Both Dr. Brake and Roman’s family say they are thankful for donations from the IWK Telethon for making the Garron Centre possible.

“Thank you for being a part of our ability to provide care to these youth and their families,” says Dr. Brake. “The donations to our centre are really what makes a difference.”

Now, a year later, Roman is doing better and is even starring in a production of “Frozen” at his school.

“We see a return to who he was prior to all this nightmare. He’s Roman again,” says Michele. “We’re so fortunate in the Maritimes to have the Garron Centre.”

“Eating-wise I think I’m doing a lot better and my emotional state is definitely 10 times better,” says Roman. “The Garron Centre, which helped me, would’ve never been built without the donors.”

“I’m extremely grateful that Roman feels comfortable to share his story because the hope is that other people who are suffering, like Roman, can see that there actually is help for conditions like this,” says Dr. Brake. “And there is a brighter future.”