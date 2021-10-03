AUBURN, N.S. -- Some high school students in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are treated to a local news broadcast every morning, from their own classmates.

Every weekday morning at 7:55 a.m., WK News goes live for students and staff at West Kings District High School.

The broadcast is designed by students, for students, with a team of seven taking turns in all roles, from anchoring to rolling the teleprompter.

“I’ve hosted, I’ve done teleprompter. I’ve done a bit of everything, but my favourite is hosting,” says Madison MacInnis, a grade nine student.

“Mostly I like working on the OBS System, which is our camera system,” adds grade 11 student Ryan Vokey.

“I would like to have my own show and talk about stuff, and this helps me a lot with that,” adds grade 10 students Zach Hines.

Grade 12 student Charlene Hatcher says her dream job is to become a broadcast journalist.

“Seeing this at the school, I thought that it was just an interesting thing to come out and participate in, because it will obviously be very beneficial when I go off to university,” says Hatcher.

The school’s principal says it’s amazing to see all of the work and dedication put into the daily broadcasts.

“I think it provides our students with a great opportunity to build their confidence, and their literacy skills. Everything that goes into reading and writing, and putting things together, and organizing and working as a team,” says principal Karen Lander-Pinard.

Grade nine student Nathan Kinner is new to the program, and says he’s soaking up every bit of knowledge he can, with future career plans in mind.

“What I want to do for my career is create a cooking show, or a cooking series, and I would like to be on the technology side or the cooking side,” says Kinner. “So I think this will help me learn more about the technology.”

Young aspiring budding journalists, breaking news at school.