Giant inflatable Santa Claus display in Halifax-area neighbourhood also fundraiser
Santa Claus is a particularly big deal this holiday season in one Halifax-area community.
Scores of 12-foot-high inflatable Santas dot the lawns of homes in the Colby Village subdivision in Cole Harbour, drawing a steady stream of people to see the festive display and donate to a good cause.
Local resident Meaghan Boudreau, who put up one of the Santas, said the Colby South neighbourhood's idea was inspired by an Instagram post of a similar decorating spree in a Toronto-area neighbourhood dubbed "Kringlewood."
"It's really escalated into something bigger than we've ever imagined," Boudreau said in an interview Wednesday.
She said initially about 30 of the Santas went up, but the numbers began to increase as a fundraising initiative took hold, and there are now 132 of the giant blow-up figures across the neighbourhood.
More than a hundred large inflatable Santas line the streets of the Halifax-area suburb of Cole Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to raise money for the local not-for-profit food charity Feed Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
As part of the display, many of the homes have signs with QR codes that direct those interested to the Feed Nova Scotia website. Members of the community, including some younger children, also take shifts collecting donations at the lone entrance to the community, Boudreau said.
"It's really been a great learning experience to involve the kids in the fundraising aspect because, while it's cute, and the Santas bring a smile to your face, the whole point is to teach them to give back."
Initially residents thought they'd raise about $500, however widespread interest has seen donations race well past that figure to currently sit at about $17,000. Boudreau said the new goal is to raise $25,000 by Jan. 1.
"It feels like it might be attainable," she said.
More than a hundred large inflatable Santas line the streets of the Halifax-area suburb of Cole Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to raise money for the local not-for-profit food charity Feed Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Boudreau added that the popularity of the Santas has spurred talk that some other neighbourhoods in the area will set up their own charity displays next year as part of a friendly competition.
She said Colby South, temporarily dubbed "Colby North" in recognition of Santa's polar home, has decided to keep its fundraiser going next year.
"It's bigger than just a Christmas decoration on your lawn now, it's a movement of giving back," said Boudreau.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
On Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will begin to light up the night sky. To see it, all you need is a good view and a deck chair.