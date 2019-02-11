Serves four as an appetizer.

Ingredients:

230g J. Willy Krauch Cold Smoked Salmon, Diced

¼ Cup Cucumber, Seeds removed & Diced

1 Lime, Zest & Juice

1 tsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Fresh Ginger, Grated

1 Tbsp Cilantro, Finely Chopped

1 Tbsp Green Onions, Sliced

1 ½ tsp Rice Vinegar

1 Tbsp Canola Oil

1 tsp Fumi Furikake, Japanese Rice Seasoning (Optional)

1 Tbsp Black or Toasted Sesame Seeds

Avocado Crema Ingredients:

2 Ripe Avocados, Halved with Pit Removed

2 Tbsp Greek Yogurt

1 Tbsp Lime Juice

Sea Salt

Avocado Crema:

1. Scoop flesh from avocado halves and place in blender, with greek yogurt, lime juice, and ¼ cup of cold water. Blend till smooth.

2. Season to taste with sea salt, and refrigerate till ready to serve

Ginger & Sesame Smoked Salmon Tartare:

1. In a bowl place all ingredients, except sesame seeds, mix until well combined.

2. Place in refrigerator, allowing tartare to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. When ready to serve, add sesame seeds to tartare, mix till combined.

4. To serve, create a smear of avocado crema on the plate. At the narrow end of the smear, using a small to medium round form, create a small tower of tartare by spooning the tartare mixture into the form and gently pressing down using the back of a spoon. Remove the round form from the tartare and serve immediately.