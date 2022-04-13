Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.

Police received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about shots fired in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the injured girl inside a home.

Police say she was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. They don't believe the girl was targeted.

The home and an unoccupied parked vehicle were also struck by bullets Tuesday night.

A section of Federal Avenue was still cordoned off Wednesday morning and police say investigators will remain on scene throughout the day.

A section of Federal Ave, Hfx, is still cordoned off this morning, after police were called to a shooting last night.Police Forensics on scene as the investigation continues, no suspect ,but authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the public.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/re7PZjVIwM — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) April 13, 2022

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Tuesday evening, police said there was "no immediate threat to the general public, nor any ongoing safety concerns to be aware of."

No other details about the shooting or a possible suspect have been released.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).