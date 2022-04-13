Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom

A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.

Jessica Oakley tells CTV News her boyfriend had decided to take his daughter and her 11-year-old friend to get some ice cream around 9 p.m.

Oakley says the girls were in the driveway of their townhouse on Federal Avenue when a car pulled up and a man in a ski mask flashed a gun.

She says the man fired several shots in their direction.

“I guess the car pulled up and it stopped, and he seen the gun, and that’s when he yelled at the girls to 'get down,' and they got down and he got behind his car door and that’s when I started looking down and all I caught was the car speeding off that way,” recalls Oakley.

Oakley, who was upstairs at the time, looked outside and saw the 11-year-old girl lying on the ground. She says the child had been shot in her lower body.

She helped her inside and called 911.

“I helped her, I got her into the house. I flipped her over -- she got shot in her bum -- I flipped her over and started putting pressure on her butt … on the phone with 911 and waiting for them to show up.”

Oakley says the child was taken to hospital and is recovering after undergoing surgery.

“As far as I know, she is doing OK now,” she says.

Oakley doesn’t know why they were targeted, but believes it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“We don’t have problems with anybody, we’re pretty calm. We’re grown now. We have families and we have kids.”

HALIFAX POLICE INVESTIGATING

Halifax Regional Police received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the injured girl inside the home.

Police confirm the girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don't believe the girl was targeted.

The home and a parked vehicle were also struck by bullets Tuesday night. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

A section of Federal Avenue was still cordoned off Wednesday morning and investigators remained on scene until noon.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

“At this point in time, we don’t have a suspect description to pass out,” says Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod. “Our investigators are working diligently to advance the investigation and gather all the information they can to determine exactly what it was that occurred last evening.”

While no arrests have been made, police said Tuesday evening there was "no immediate threat to the general public, nor any ongoing safety concerns to be aware of."

This is the second shooting in Halifax this week and the seventh in the city this year.

Police say they can’t connect Tuesday’s shooting with any other incidents, but they are concerned about gun violence in the Halifax area.

“We are reaching out to the public. We’ve had a number of incidents recently and we want to let them know that it’s of great importance, that any information, no matter how small, that they bring it forward to us,” says MacLeod. “It could be the information we need to advance these investigations.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, or video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).