Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick RCMP respond to an incident involving a school bus on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester, N.B., on April 12, 2022. (Submitted: Bill Steele) The New Brunswick RCMP respond to an incident involving a school bus on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester, N.B., on April 12, 2022. (Submitted: Bill Steele)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian soldiers heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island