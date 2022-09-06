Girl, 15, arrested after man stabbed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County

A teenage girl has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in his 20s in Annapolis County, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street in Lawrencetown, N.S., around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police allege a 15-year-old girl stabbed a 21-year-old man after a "physical altercation" in an apartment.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was also in the apartment during the fight, but was not hurt.

Police arrested the 15-year-old and took her to the Bridgetown RCMP detachment, where she was later released on conditions.

She is due in Annapolis Royal youth justice court on Sept. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.