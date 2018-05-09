

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old girl is facing an attempted murder charge after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a stolen vehicle call in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer found a stolen truck on Highway 102, near School Avenue, at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say another officer tracked two people who were seen fleeing from the vehicle to a trail near the Ashburn Golf Club.

As Const. Andrew Gordon tried arrest the suspects, police allege one of them stabbed him.

The suspects fled the area, but a K9 unit helped officers track them down a short time later.

A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both from Truro, N.S., were taken into custody and are facing charges in connection with the incident.

Police say the girl is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and mischief over $5,000.

The boy is facing two counts of break and enter, as well as charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a weapon, and joy riding.

Police say some of the charges relate to offences alleged to have been committed in the Truro area.

The boy is due in court Wednesday. The girl is in hospital and will appear in court once she is discharged. Police did not release any details about why the girl is in hospital.

“The female youth is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Carol McIsaac told CTV Atlantic. “We can’t get into the specifics of her injuries but can confirm that they are not as a result of the arrest or any police action.

Gordon underwent surgery Tuesday and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Gordon, an eight-year veteran of the force, has been commended in recent years for going above the call of duty by saving some ducklings and a seal. He also tracked down a lost dog that belonged to a little boy with a rare brain disorder.

Insp. Andrew Matthews said the incident serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers of policing, although it isn’t common for a police officer to be stabbed in Halifax.

“It’s not very common, however, we do take it very seriously, and every time something like this does happen … we feel it in the fabric of our organization and it brings us closer together,” said Matthews during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence near the golf course all day Tuesday as officers scoured the scene for evidence.

Matthews said officers recovered four knives and the identification unit seized the truck that triggered the incident.

