HALIFAX -- A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital -- and is also facing assault and weapons charges -- after she was stabbed in the hand in Halifax on Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded at approximately 8:30 to reports of an altercation on Carnation Crescent, which is a residential street in the Spryfield area.

Police say the teen arrived with a knife and a group to confront another teen. A 60-year-old man intervened and during the ensuing struggle the teen was stabbed in the hand and the man suffered minor injuries.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment and is due in court on a later date.