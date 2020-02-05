HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth, N.S., are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that sent a 17-year-old girl to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP received a report of a possible gunshot victim inside a taxi on Main Street around 10 p.m. after the driver expressed concern for their passenger.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim had been socializing with several people at a home on Cliff St. where she was shot,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau in a news release.

“It is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The RCMP say police dog services are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP.