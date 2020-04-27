HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a three-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police say Leona Elder was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Highway 357 in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. -- located roughly 43 kilometres east of Halifax.

Police say they have not issued an Amber Alert for the girl because there is no information to suggest she has been abducted, which is required for police to request an Amber Alert.

An extensive search is underway in the area.

Elder has curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long grey shirt with “Harry Potter” on the front, as well as grey pants with flowers, and black and purple boots.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the little girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

This is a developing story. More to come.