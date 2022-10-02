Girl dies after single-vehicle collision at large bonfire on P.E.I.

A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a pick-up truck overnight Sunday, according to the P.E.I. RCMP.

Around 12 a.m., RCMP officers were patrolling near Wharf Road in Alexandra, P.E.I., when they saw 30 to 40 young people gathered around a bonfire.

As officers dispersed the crowd, they were told about a “gravely injured girl” who was struck by a pickup truck, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the girl, from the Abegweit First Nation, died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the truck and the passenger, who had alerted police, stayed at the scene and were not injured.

Paramedics and a local fired department responded to the scene as well.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a P.E.I. Coroner’s Office member are helping with the ongoing police investigation.

An autopsy is set to determine the girl’s exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Queen’s District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.